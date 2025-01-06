Vietnam closely monitoring pneumonia outbreaks in China

Vietnam's health authorities said on Sunday they are closely monitoring the situation regarding the new outbreak of virus-induced pneumonia in humans in China.

In a press release today, the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health says it will update and proactively provide and share accurate, comprehensive information.

Earlier, on December 16, 2024, the Department of Preventive Medicine issued Official Dispatch No. 1432/DP-DT to provincial and municipal health departments to proactively combat infectious diseases during the winter-spring season.

According to the department, on January 2, 2025, several foreign online platforms reported an outbreak in China with numerous cases of pneumonia caused by a virus (Human Metapneumovirus – HMPV). The reports indicated that the disease spreads quickly, showing symptoms similar to influenza and Covid-19, raising concerns about another potential health crisis after Covid-19, which also became a global issue in largely the same period back in 2020.

In addition, images of overcrowded hospitals in China due to viral infections reports of emergency declarations and overwhelmed crematoriums were shared on social media platforms.