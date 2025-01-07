Gunman shoots dead former Cambodian Opposition MP in Bangkok

At the scene, authorities found Lim Kimya, 74, a Cambodian national with French citizenship, who had been critically injured by gunshots. He sustained gunshot wounds to his right flank and right shoulder.



Despite receiving first aid and CPR, Lim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.



Initial investigations indicate that the victim was a former opposition MP from the Cambodia National Rescue Party. He had traveled from Siem Reap, Cambodia, by bus with his French wife. Upon arriving at the location, a man on a motorcycle approached the victim, shot him, and fled the scene.



Authorities have launched an investigation to track down the gunman.

Preliminary findings reveal that the suspect is a male riding a red Honda Wave 100 motorcycle with license plate 845. The suspect was wearing a short-sleeve gray shirt, jeans, a chest bag, and a helmet, possibly using the bag to conceal a firearm.