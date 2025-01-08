Suspect in slaying of ex-CNRP politician captured in Battambang

He was taken into custody in Prey Svay village and commune, in Battambang province’s Moung Russey district.

This arrest followed a request for cooperation by Thai police. Based on information provided by the authorities of the neighbouring Kingdom, the suspect was reportedly apprehended by the Cambodian National Police at 1.50pm on January 8.

“The suspect will be sent back to Thailand as per the request of Thai authorities, in accordance with the law, after Cambodian authorities complete the necessary legal procedures,” said a national police spokesman.