Singapore passes Bill to control scam victims' accounts, covers cheating cases

But to illustrate how fast the landscape had changed in two months, Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling revealed in her speech on Jan 7 that the powers will be extended to traditional cheating cases. This is because the police noticed cases where victims met accomplices in person, she said.

By default, ROs will be issued to the seven major retail banks here – OCBC Bank, DBS Bank, UOB, Maybank, Standard Chartered, Citibank and HSBC – but can also be issued to other banks.

It is the police who have the final say on whether an RO is issued. This is done after consulting the scam victim and his family members.

Ms Sun said there are four safeguards put in place for an RO to be issued.

First, it is issued only as a last resort to protect the victim.

Second, ROs will take effect for up to 30 days at a time and can be extended up to five times, which means they can last for up to six months.

The police can cancel an RO ahead of the 30-day limit if the individual is assessed to be no longer at risk of being scammed.

If, after six months, the victim still insists on transferring money to scammers, the RO will not be extended.

David Sun

The Straits Times

Asia News Network