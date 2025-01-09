Court issues warrant for ‘spotter’ in Cambodian politician’s murder

The Criminal Court in Thailand has issued an arrest warrant for a Cambodian national who allegedly worked as a spotter in the assassination of a Cambodian politician in Bangkok, a police officer said on Thursday.

Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee, commander of Chana Songkhram Police Station, said the court approved the warrant against Cambodian citizen Kimrin Pich, who is believed to have been an accomplice in the murder of former Cambodian opposition MP Lim Kimya.

Kimya was shot and killed in Bangkok at 5.45pm on Wednesday, shortly after arriving in the Thai capital. He reportedly travelled to Bangkok by bus with his wife, a French national, and a Cambodian relative.