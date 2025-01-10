Thailand regaining global standing after decade of decline: Maris

Thailand is pushing to regain its international standing after disappearing off the global radar a decade ago, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told Nation Group media outlets during a lunch talk on Wednesday.
Maris emphasised several international issues where Thailand aims to take a leading role this year, including regional economic development and the conflict raging in neighbouring Myanmar.
Maris said the Thai government was actively addressing the Myanmar conflict, having hosted informal talks between foreign ministers of Myanmar’s neighbouring countries – Laos, China, India and Bangladesh – on December 19. The same topic was on the agenda one day later when Thailand facilitated informal talks on the ASEAN framework in Laos, he added.
Myanmar has been engulfed in civil war for the last three years after the 2021 military coup sparked a nationwide armed uprising against junta rule.
China had thanked Thailand for raising the Myanmar issue during the December 19-20 talks, ministry spokesman Nikorndej Plangkura said.
He added that the informal talks on Myanmar had been successful, with foreign ministers of the major regional powers – China and India – in attendance.
“Pressuring the Myanmar government is meaningless,” Maris said. “Cooperation is more effective than pressure.”
He added that parties affected by the conflict trusted Thailand, offering hope of a second informal meeting over the Myanmar situation.
Fair Party MP Kannavee Suebsan urged Maris to take a more proactive role in peacebuilding efforts in Myanmar during Thursday’s session in Parliament.
The foreign minister replied that Thailand was opposed to violence being carried out on all sides and emphasised the importance of negotiation to resolve the issue.
“The situation in Myanmar has many risk points, with numerous players involved,” he said. “Thailand aims to restore peace and stability in Myanmar, along with the well-being of its people.”
He added that the Thai government would conduct talks with all groups in Myanmar.
Maris also addressed efforts to restore Thailand’s leadership role in regional economic development.
He noted that Thailand will host the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting later this year, with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang among those in attendance.
Formed in 2015, the LMC grouping of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand and China focuses on sustainable development, reducing inequality and promoting ASEAN development in the Mekong region.
Maris said Thailand will also host meetings of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) in 2025 as this year’s ACD chair. The ACD was established in 2002 to promote collaboration in tackling global challenges for the mutual benefit of its 35 member countries in Asia.
“Thailand must take a leading role among emerging economies to regain its place on the global radar,” he said, stressing the importance of restoring the country’s international stature after a decade of decline.