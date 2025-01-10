Thailand regaining global standing after decade of decline: Maris

Thailand is pushing to regain its international standing after disappearing off the global radar a decade ago, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa told Nation Group media outlets during a lunch talk on Wednesday.

Maris emphasised several international issues where Thailand aims to take a leading role this year, including regional economic development and the conflict raging in neighbouring Myanmar.

Maris said the Thai government was actively addressing the Myanmar conflict, having hosted informal talks between foreign ministers of Myanmar’s neighbouring countries – Laos, China, India and Bangladesh – on December 19. The same topic was on the agenda one day later when Thailand facilitated informal talks on the ASEAN framework in Laos, he added.

Myanmar has been engulfed in civil war for the last three years after the 2021 military coup sparked a nationwide armed uprising against junta rule.