6,000+ held captive in Myanmar’s human trafficking networks: report

A report from the Civil Society Network for Victim Assistance in Human Trafficking, released on Tuesday, revealed that more than 6,000 people from 21 countries are being held captive in Myanmar.

The victims, including 3,900 Chinese nationals, are reportedly subjected to severe physical and psychological abuse, with their families facing exorbitant ransom demands.



The report identifies Mae Sot in Tak province as a key transit hub for human trafficking. Chinese transnational criminal syndicates reportedly exploit this area with support from local armed groups, including Myanmar’s Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), previously known as the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA).

On Friday, the Civil Society Network, along with representatives from nine countries – Kenya, Bangladesh, Brazil, Ethiopia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Laos, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan – submitted an open letter online to Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) asking for urgent intervention to rescue trafficking victims in Myanmar.



Many victims were lured to Thailand by false promises of well-paying jobs and subsequently trafficked to Myanmar. In distressing messages to their families, the victims described repeated torture, including electrocution, threats of murder and organ harvesting.