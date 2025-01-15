Red notice sought for mastermind behind Cambodian ex-MP’s assassination

Thai police are seeking a red notice alert from Interpol for the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of former Cambodian MP Lim Kimya in Thailand last Tuesday.

A red notice is an Interpol notice issued to seek the location and arrest of a person wanted by a judicial jurisdiction or an international tribunal with a view to their extradition.

The former opposition MP from the Cambodia National Rescue Party was allegedly shot dead on January 7 in Bangkok by former Thai marine Ekkaluck Paenoi, 41, who is now in police custody.

Chakit Buaplee, 47, who reportedly drove Ekkaluck across the Thai-Cambodian border was apprehended in Chonburi province on Monday (January 13).