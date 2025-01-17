Thailand seeks digital collaboration with Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society of Thailand, Prasert Jantararuangtong, said Thailand is keen to work with ASEAN member states to further elevate the standard of living in the region.

"The Malaysian government has excelled in implementing digital government initiatives, particularly in areas like government digitalisation and cloud technology. We are eager to collaborate with Malaysia in these sectors to improve the quality of life for Thai citizens,” Prasert said during a bilateral meeting with Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital, Gobind Singh Deo.

The bilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the 5th Asian Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) held here on Thursday (Jan 16).