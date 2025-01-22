Myanmar and Thailand to collaborate on combating online scams

At the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting held in Bangkok, attendees discussed online scams and call centre gangs as critical issues requiring cooperative solutions.
Although the Thai Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has agreements with several countries, Prasert emphasized that these agreements provide a framework and that stronger plans are needed for effective implementation.
Additionally, during the sessions held on January 16 and 17, ASEAN countries released the Bangkok Digital Declaration, committing to work together to combat cybercrimes and online scams.
Discussions included collaboration on cybersecurity, cross-border data exchange, and joint development of the digital economy.
This year’s meeting was themed "Secure, Innovative, Inclusive: Shaping ASEAN's Digital Future," reflecting ASEAN's commitment to creating a secure digital environment, including immediate responses to cyber threats, fostering innovation and new technologies, and ensuring equitable access to digital tools.
The meeting was attended by Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Communications and Transport, General Mya Tun Oo.
He highlighted the importance of focusing on security, innovation, and inclusivity in digital transformation. With online scams becoming more prevalent across ASEAN, including Myanmar, he called for enhanced cooperation in combating these issues. He also emphasized the need for greater trust in digital services, such as digital financial services, and urged efforts to promote digital literacy programs, ensuring all people and businesses can effectively use digital services.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network