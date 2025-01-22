Myanmar and Thailand to collaborate on combating online scams

Additionally, during the sessions held on January 16 and 17, ASEAN countries released the Bangkok Digital Declaration, committing to work together to combat cybercrimes and online scams.

Discussions included collaboration on cybersecurity, cross-border data exchange, and joint development of the digital economy.

This year’s meeting was themed "Secure, Innovative, Inclusive: Shaping ASEAN's Digital Future," reflecting ASEAN's commitment to creating a secure digital environment, including immediate responses to cyber threats, fostering innovation and new technologies, and ensuring equitable access to digital tools.