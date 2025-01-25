Vietnamese initiative aims to establish world’s first AI city

DAVOS – HCM City, in collaboration with Vietnamese technology company CMC, announced on January 21 an ambitious initiative to establish the world’s first AI city model.
The announcement was made at the sidelines of a forum titled “AI-X for the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” co-organised by the Vietnam Centre for Industrial Revolution 4.0 (C4IR) and CMC during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
The forum attracted over 200 international delegates, including representatives from major organisations such as Google, Global AI Corp, SAP, KPMG and the European Chamber of Commerce.
Dr Philipp Rösler, the former Vice Chancellor of Germany, former CEO of WEF and Honorary Consul General of Viet Nam in Switzerland also attended the event.
The initiative signifies a pivotal moment for HCM City as it aims to position itself at the forefront of AI technology and innovation on a global scale.
Dr Rösler has been appointed Honorary Director of C4IR Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the city’s commitment to becoming a global leader in AI technology.
Vo Van Hoan, vice chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, emphasised that the city is Vietnam’s largest economic centre and a hub for innovation. He stated: “With more than a decade of AI research and development, along with the strong technology foundation of the C.OpenAI ecosystem, CMC will be a strategic partner in realising HCM City’s ambition to become a global AI city.”
Hoan noted that this collaboration would open doors for sustainable development, positioning HCM City as a model for integrating technology into modern urban management.
At the event, Chairman of CMC Corporation Nguyen Trung Chinh highlighted that the AI-X initiative would be more than just a technological advancement; it would represent a shift towards a smart era where technology enhances human life and encourages sustainable development.
He remarked: “AI-X is not only a technological initiative but also the key to shaping the smart era – where technology serves humanity, promotes sustainable development and opens up breakthrough opportunities for global businesses.”
The initiative to develop HCM City into an AI city presents a significant opportunity for CMC and other Vietnamese enterprises to enhance their roles in AI and innovation on a global scale.
Dr Rösler has committed to serving as an effective bridge between HCM City and the international community. His focus is on fostering cooperation, investment and the transfer of advanced technological knowledge.
The CMC has developed the AI-X strategy based on its C.OpenAI ecosystem, which has been under development for nearly a decade. This strategy aims to help businesses maximise their data potential and effectively implement advanced AI solutions to support their digital transformation.
The group has invested over VND1 trillion (US$40 million) in the CMC Cloud and C.OpenAI platforms, with plans to invest an additional $200 million by 2030. The goal is to achieve a leading position in the Cloud and AI sectors by 2028 and expand into international markets by 2030.
HCM City aims to establish itself as an AI city by 2030, driven by C4IR, which was launched in September 2024. As the 19th centre in the WEF network, C4IR operates through a public-private partnership located in the Thu Duc City High-Tech Park.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network