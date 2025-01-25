Vietnamese initiative aims to establish world’s first AI city

DAVOS – HCM City, in collaboration with Vietnamese technology company CMC, announced on January 21 an ambitious initiative to establish the world’s first AI city model.

The announcement was made at the sidelines of a forum titled “AI-X for the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” co-organised by the Vietnam Centre for Industrial Revolution 4.0 (C4IR) and CMC during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The forum attracted over 200 international delegates, including representatives from major organisations such as Google, Global AI Corp, SAP, KPMG and the European Chamber of Commerce.

Dr Philipp Rösler, the former Vice Chancellor of Germany, former CEO of WEF and Honorary Consul General of Viet Nam in Switzerland also attended the event.

The initiative signifies a pivotal moment for HCM City as it aims to position itself at the forefront of AI technology and innovation on a global scale.

Dr Rösler has been appointed Honorary Director of C4IR Ho Chi Minh City, highlighting the city’s commitment to becoming a global leader in AI technology.