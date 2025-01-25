Thailand, Singapore unveil logo to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Thailand and Singapore on Friday jointly unveiled their common logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at an event in Bangkok.
The logo was chosen from a competition organised last year by the Singapore Embassy, the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore, and the foreign ministries of both countries.
The winning design blended two symbolic animals, a lion and an elephant, as well as flags of the two nations into the figure “60”. Singapore is known as the "Lion City", and the elephant is Thailand's national animal.
Speaking at the launch event at Siam Paragon, Lalivan Karnchanachari, vice minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored that Singapore is a strong and trusted ally of Thailand, and that bilateral relations have expanded to encompass various areas for the benefit of the people of both countries.
She said the 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Thailand reflect the long-standing friendship and shared commitment to peace and prosperity for the peoples, nations, and the region.
Singapore Ambassador Catherine Wong highlighted the deep and multi-faceted relations between Singapore and Thailand, and outlined plans to take the relations to greater heights.
This is encapsulated in the theme for the commemorative year, “Singapore-Thailand: Realising Opportunities for New Growth”, or STRONG@60, she said.
With over 70 creative submissions entered in the logo contest, the design by artist Atcharaporn Ponsong won the award. She also received a cash prize of 40,000 baht and a Bangkok-Singapore air ticket together with three days two nights accommodation from Singapore Airlines.