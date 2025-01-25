Thailand, Singapore unveil logo to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

Thailand and Singapore on Friday jointly unveiled their common logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations at an event in Bangkok.

The logo was chosen from a competition organised last year by the Singapore Embassy, the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore, and the foreign ministries of both countries.

The winning design blended two symbolic animals, a lion and an elephant, as well as flags of the two nations into the figure “60”. Singapore is known as the "Lion City", and the elephant is Thailand's national animal.