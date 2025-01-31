Justice served for Filipino dog ‘Cash’ after more than 10 years

The least we can do is to provide them with their basic needs and attention, especially when they are sick and need to be checked by a professional.

Owners should always have this responsibility in mind and likewise be reminded that Section 7 of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) of 1998 states: “It shall be unlawful for any person who has custody of an animal to abandon the animal.”

So cases like Cash’s — an adopted dog who died in August 2014 after his owner failed to bring him to a veterinarian despite knowing he was sick — will not happen again.

After over a decade, justice has been served for the death of Cash after a Bulacan court found his adopter guilty of neglecting to bring him to a vet.

“This decision serves as a reminder that neglecting to care for our pets is punishable under the law. We hope this would help promote awareness and a culture of care and concern for our pets who should be treated humanely,” said Desiree Carlos, founder of Save Animals of Love and Light (ALL) — a non-governmental organisation that rescued Cash before he was adopted.

In an 11-page decision promulgated on December 11 last year but made public on Thursday, the Municipal Trial Court of Santa Maria, Bulacan found Mark Conrad Nepomuceno “guilty beyond reasonable doubt” for the neglect of Cash.