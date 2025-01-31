Justice served for Filipino dog ‘Cash’ after more than 10 years

The least we can do is to provide them with their basic needs and attention, especially when they are sick and need to be checked by a professional.
Owners should always have this responsibility in mind and likewise be reminded that Section 7 of the Animal Welfare Act (AWA) of 1998 states: “It shall be unlawful for any person who has custody of an animal to abandon the animal.”
So cases like Cash’s — an adopted dog who died in August 2014 after his owner failed to bring him to a veterinarian despite knowing he was sick — will not happen again.
After over a decade, justice has been served for the death of Cash after a Bulacan court found his adopter guilty of neglecting to bring him to a vet.
“This decision serves as a reminder that neglecting to care for our pets is punishable under the law. We hope this would help promote awareness and a culture of care and concern for our pets who should be treated humanely,” said Desiree Carlos, founder of Save Animals of Love and Light (ALL) — a non-governmental organisation that rescued Cash before he was adopted.
In an 11-page decision promulgated on December 11 last year but made public on Thursday, the Municipal Trial Court of Santa Maria, Bulacan found Mark Conrad Nepomuceno “guilty beyond reasonable doubt” for the neglect of Cash.
“Nepomuceno failed to exercise reasonable steps to prevent the death of the dog named Cash,” the decision reads.
“It was not enough for him to say that he was busy with his work which has allowed Cash to suffer his death. For these reasons, the prosecution was able to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was neglectful of this dog named Cash. Consequently, accused conviction follows as a consequence,” it added.
As a result, Nepomuceno was fined P50,000 with “subsidiary imprisonment in case of insolvency and failure to pay the fine.”
According to Save ALL, its lawyer, Ma. Theresa Balagtas-Gupo filed a motion to issue a writ of execution and was approved for filing by Fiscal Ma. Clara B. de la Cruz.
What happened to cash?
Save ALL’s founder explained how they were involved with Cash’s case. Carlos revealed that they were not informed of Cash’s condition until Nepomuceno posted on the Save ALL group page, saying that the dog died. This shocked the admin and members of the group, who were not even aware that Cash was sick.
The group said Nepomuceno admitted in the comment section that he did not bring the dog to the vet for medical assessment and treatment.
Citing a witness identified as Maricel Mondejar (a member of Save ALL’s admin team), the decision disclosed that “Cash died on August 7, 2014, barely a month after the dog was turned over to Nepomuceno,” And even after Cash showed “signs of weakness” he admitted not bringing the dog to a vet because “he did not have enough money.”
But Carlos said the organisation also helps adopters, especially those who need assistance in paying medical costs.
However, the decision revealed that Nepomuceno signed an adoption contract with the organisation that has a provision that “the adopter must update Save ALL on the status or condition of the adopted rescue.”
“In this case, the accused admitted that he was not able to inform Save All about the fact of the sickness of Cash and that from the time that he adopted Cash until his death, he was not brought to a veterinarian for a check-up because he was busy with his work,” the decision said.
The complaint against Nepomuceno was lodged by Assistant Provincial Prosecutor Anna Maria Angela V. Garcia in December 2014 for violating the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.
Other dogs adopted
Aside from Cash, the complaint revealed that Nepomuceno was also accused of “willfully and unlawfully” neglecting two other adopted dogs “Potchie” and “Blackie” between August 7 to 10, 2014 and August 12, 2014. The two were also adopted by Nepomuceno from Save ALL.
Citing prosecution witnesses, the decision noted that although Nepomuceno’s stories on the whereabouts of Blackie “were full of inconsistencies, it failed to establish neglect.”
He said that the dog was in his parents’ home in San Rafael, Bulacan, but later told the complainants online that Blackie went missing in July 2014.
“However, even if any or all of these conflicting claims of the accused be true, it does not establish beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was neglectful of Blackie,” the decision said. -
Philippines Daily Inquirer
Asia News Network