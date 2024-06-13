Boats impounded with 325,000 litres of diesel flee police custody

The mysterious disappearance of three fishing boats from the pier of Sattahip marine police at the Sattahip Bay in Chonburi prompted Central Investigation Bureau deputy commissioner Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiart Parnkaew to rush to the province on Thursday.

Pol Lt-Colonel Korbchai To-on, an inspector of Sattahip marine police station, led the delegation of Jaroonkiart to visit the pier of his marine police station on Thursday.

According to a police source, marine police had sought help from Navy boats to arrest five fishing boats about 80-100 nautical miles from Sattahip on March 19 after learning they were being used to smuggle diesel oil into Thailand.