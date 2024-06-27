Supreme Court upholds death sentence against former deputy minister Banyin

The Supreme Court upheld the ruling of the Criminal and Appeals courts that convicted Banyin for collaborating with others to murder Chuwong Saetung, 50, and disguised his death as a road accident.

Initially, Banyin reported to police on June 26, 2015 that a car driven by him hit a roadside tree on Chalerm Phrakiart Road in Bangkok’s Prawet district and his front-seat passenger, Chuwong, had got killed.

Chuwong’s family did not believe his account and filed a complaint with police, resulting in an investigation which found that Banyin had murdered the businessman in Samut Prakans’ Bang Pli district before driving his body to the site where he faked the accident scene.

The suspicion arose because Banyin took two hours to drive from a golf course in Samut Prakan to the accident scene.