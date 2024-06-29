PM invites Thais to celebrate grand-finale parade of Pride Month 2024

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has invited Thai people to support and take part in the LOVE PRIDE ♥ PARADE 2024 event in Bangkok on Sunday to help make Thailand become a global pride destination, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday.
He said the event will feature Asia’s longest pride parade of 6 kilometres long to mark the conclusion of Pride Month, which has been celebrating gender diversity and equality of the LGBTQIAN+ communities since June 1.
The parade will start from 4pm on Sunday at the National Stadium in Pathum Wan district, in which the Prime Minister will preside over the opening ceremony, Chai said.
The parade will then proceed along Rama I Road through Pathum Wan Intersection, Siam Square, Ratchaprasong Intersection, Phloen Chit Road, Asoke Intersection, and Sukhumvit Road for a distance of around 6km, before ending at Benchasiri Park, where a concert will be held from 6.30pm onward.
The group of organisers, which consists of business operators and public organisations, estimated that the event will attract more than a million spectators to witness the events in Bangkok’s downtown areas.
Chai said Pride Month this year is extra special in Thailand now that it has become the first ASEAN country to legalise same-sex marriage. The Senate approved the Equal Marriage Bill during the final deliberation on June 18, and the law is expected to be in effect around the end of the year.
“The LOVE PRIDE ♥ PARADE 2024 will also help drive the government’s soft-power promotion policy, as parade decorations will highlight Thailand’s unique culture, tourist attractions, and fashions,” he said.
“The event will help promote an image of Thailand as an open country and a pride-friendly destination, paving the way to supporting our bid to host the World Pride event in 2030.”
Chai said the government has been supporting the organisation of pride events throughout June in several provinces and estimated that the pride festivals have generated at least 10 billion baht for local communities.
“The prime minister thanks government and private entities that have collaborated in organising various activities to celebrate Pride Month throughout June, supporting Thailand's image as an LGBTQIAN+ friendly destination and showcasing Thailand's potential and readiness to host pride events on a global scale,” Chai said.
“He also invites the public to participate in the LOVE PRIDE ♥ PARADE 2024 as a grand finale to Pride Month, affirming Thailand’s commitment in supporting equality for all.”