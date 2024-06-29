PM invites Thais to celebrate grand-finale parade of Pride Month 2024

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has invited Thai people to support and take part in the LOVE PRIDE ♥ PARADE 2024 event in Bangkok on Sunday to help make Thailand become a global pride destination, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said on Saturday.

He said the event will feature Asia’s longest pride parade of 6 kilometres long to mark the conclusion of Pride Month, which has been celebrating gender diversity and equality of the LGBTQIAN+ communities since June 1.

The parade will start from 4pm on Sunday at the National Stadium in Pathum Wan district, in which the Prime Minister will preside over the opening ceremony, Chai said.

The parade will then proceed along Rama I Road through Pathum Wan Intersection, Siam Square, Ratchaprasong Intersection, Phloen Chit Road, Asoke Intersection, and Sukhumvit Road for a distance of around 6km, before ending at Benchasiri Park, where a concert will be held from 6.30pm onward.

The group of organisers, which consists of business operators and public organisations, estimated that the event will attract more than a million spectators to witness the events in Bangkok’s downtown areas.

Chai said Pride Month this year is extra special in Thailand now that it has become the first ASEAN country to legalise same-sex marriage. The Senate approved the Equal Marriage Bill during the final deliberation on June 18, and the law is expected to be in effect around the end of the year.