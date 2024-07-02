Srettha launches campaign to make Roi Et drug-free by September

At its weekly meeting on Tuesday, the Cabinet gave the Roi Et provincial administration until September to eliminate narcotics from the province.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a mobile Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that the Cabinet had resolved to make Roi Et a role model of “white” or pure and clean provinces by the end of September.

Srettha said the governor will be in charge of the role model project, which is in line with the government’s urgent policy to suppress drugs.

He said the governor needs to work jointly with other government agencies in the province to carry out massive “X-ray” operations to check for possible drug abusers and pushers in the Northeast.