Thailand assumes first presidency of IVI Global Council  

The Public Health Ministry’s permanent secretary has been named the first president of the International Vaccine Insititute (IVI) Global Council in recognition of Thailand’s outstanding performance in handling pandemics.

Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for Public Health, said on Monday that in a teleconference meeting on June 24, IVI decided to have Thailand hold the first presidency of the IVI Global Council. The tenure is for two years.

He said the IVI reasoned that Thailand had been outstanding over the past decade in developing and managing the distribution of vaccines for building immunity against regular diseases as well as fighting serious viral infections like Covid-19.