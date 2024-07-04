7 Thais join Forbes list of under-30 changemakers in Asia

Ty Lertwichaiworawit (29) and Mint Leung (29)

Listed in the consumer technology category, Ty and Mint co-founded the WeGoWhere social networking app that helps users build, manage and nurture in-person relationships. The app has over 500,000 users who use it for an average of about half an hour daily.

WeGoWhere secured over US$1.3 million (47.62 million baht) in funding from investors in the US and Singapore to improve user experience and expand to new markets across Southeast Asia.

Khanisorn Meepong (28)

Also listed in consumer technology, Khanisorn is the co-founder of 24X, a maintenance and handyman service for both homes and businesses. The company has more than 50,000 customers in Thailand and Singapore.

The company secured $4.3 million (157.47 million baht) in funding from local and international investors in 2023. It plans to raise more funds by launching an initial public offering in Thailand.

Plengrhambhai “Pleng” Kruesopon (20) and Pynbhairoh “Pyn” Kruesopon (16)

Listed in the social impact category, the duo are co-founders of Care for Coral, the first youth-led coral restoration non-profit organisation in Thailand.

The NGO was set up by Plengrhambhai, who is studying pre-law at Stanford University in California, and her younger sister, who is studying at an international school in Bangkok. Care for Coral received the Most Outstanding Youth Organisation award in 2023.

The sisters have also received the Gold Ocean Conservationist medal from the Thai government for their contribution to conservation and youth activism.