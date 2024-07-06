Man tattoos marriage certificate to celebrate nearly two decades of love

The photo quickly attracted over a million likes and thousands of comments.

Nu (last name withheld) said the tattoo, which he got in January this year, was a celebration of his 19-year marriage with his 37-year-old wife. The couple has one daughter (16) and a son (7).

“Throughout these years we have lived together happily and never had a big fight. My wife is a very understanding person,” he said.

Nu and his wife had got a marriage certificate at Muang Buri Ram district office in 2019.

He said the tattoo cost him 2,500 baht, adding that even the tattoo artist was surprised by his choice to have a marriage certificate inscribed onto his body.

“I don’t really care what other people think, as long as I make my family happy,” he said.

Many comments on Facebook praised the man for expressing his love and loyalty in a bold way, while others were concerned that things could become awkward if the couple were to break up in the future.