BMA undertakes big cleanup operation on Ratchadamnoen Nai Road

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday joined forces with other government agencies to perform a big cleanup operation on Ratchadamnoen Nai Road ahead of the grand celebration of the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King on Sunday.

BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt led senior BMA officials and representatives of military units and other government agencies to collect garbage, sweep and wash the road at 7am.

Participating in the activity were officials from the Defence and Interior ministries, Office of the Attorney-General, the Territorial Defence Command, and Judicial Secretariat.