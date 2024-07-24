BMA undertakes big cleanup operation on Ratchadamnoen Nai Road

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) on Wednesday joined forces with other government agencies to perform a big cleanup operation on Ratchadamnoen Nai Road ahead of the grand celebration of the 72nd birthday of His Majesty the King on Sunday.
BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt led senior BMA officials and representatives of military units and other government agencies to collect garbage, sweep and wash the road at 7am.
Participating in the activity were officials from the Defence and Interior ministries, Office of the Attorney-General, the Territorial Defence Command, and Judicial Secretariat.
Senior BMA officials who accompanied Chadchart to clean the road included BMA permanent secretary Wanthanee Watana, and deputy BMA permanent secretary Suparirk Bookhan.
In his speech to kick off the clean-up, Chadchart said the road would be visited by some 100,000 people who would come to celebrate His Majesty’s birthday on July 28.
The governor thanked other agencies and civilian volunteers who joined the activity.
They collected garbage, swept the road as well as washed the pavements on both sides of the road from Phan Pipop Leela Bridge to the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine.