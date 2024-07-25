Police find underage girls, drugs in raid at karaoke bar in Chiang Rai

During the raid, officials found a waitress to be 16 years old and three waitresses, who were older than 18, tested positive for drug use. A total of eight waitresses were detained during the raid.

Police also found several ecstasy pills pumped into the popular Labubu monster character and some ketamine drugs were reportedly found on the table where the manager was sitting at the time of the raid.

Police said the raid followed complaints from an organisation, which fights human trafficking, that girls under 18 were hired as bar girls at the venue.

Police sent an undercover officer to check and found four girls aged under-18 working as waitresses whom the customers could molest.

The same undercover agent was sent to check the shop again at 11pm on Wednesday night before police and Interior Ministry officials stormed in at 1.15am on Thursday.

