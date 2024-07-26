Mae Sot on alert for possible TB transmission from Myanmar

Mae Sot Hospital, located on the Thailand-Myanmar border in Tak province, has urged immigration and health officials in Mae Sot district to stay on alert for a possible tuberculosis (TB) outbreak from the country’s Western neighbouring.

All personnel coming in close contact with Myanmar migrants are advised to wear facemasks, the hospital’s director Rames Wongwilairat said on Thursday.

He said that recent x-ray testing in Shwe Kokko, a town in Myawaddy Township, revealed that out of 100 patient samples, 50 were positive for tuberculosis, a dangerous and transmittable respiratory disease.

He urged immigration and health officials to remain cautious, but advised the public not to panic over this test result, as Myanmar has been reporting TB infections every year, mostly among Chinese communities.

Rames added that he estimated that TB patients in Myanmar this year could be marginally higher than those of last year.

“We are investigating the details of the 100 samples in the test in relation to places of residence and risk factors to get a clearer view of the situation in Myanmar, which has yet to be confirmed as an outbreak,” he said.

Rames advised the public to remain calm and employ preventive measures for the disease, including monitoring their symptoms closely.

“Get a test at a medical facility if you experience chronic coughing for more than two weeks, weight loss, fatigue, prolonged fever or have direct contact with TB patients,” he said.