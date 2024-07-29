Fake prosecutor busted lecturing students in Nonthaburi

Taling Chan police have arrested a man who posed as a senior public prosecutor while giving a lecture to secondary school students.

Mongkol Presukkasem was apprehended last Thursday (July 25), but police only announced the arrest on Monday.

The suspect is charged with violating the Computer Crime Act by posting photos of himself in the khaki and white public prosecutor’s uniforms complete with decorations meant to deceive the public into believing he held a senior position.

He faces additional charges under Article 141 of the Criminal Code for impersonating a senior public official and breaching Articles 6 and 8 of the act on official decorations.