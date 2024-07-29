Fake prosecutor busted lecturing students in Nonthaburi

Taling Chan police have arrested a man who posed as a senior public prosecutor while giving a lecture to secondary school students.
Mongkol Presukkasem was apprehended last Thursday (July 25), but police only announced the arrest on Monday.
The suspect is charged with violating the Computer Crime Act by posting photos of himself in the khaki and white public prosecutor’s uniforms complete with decorations meant to deceive the public into believing he held a senior position.
He faces additional charges under Article 141 of the Criminal Code for impersonating a senior public official and breaching Articles 6 and 8 of the act on official decorations.
The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) had filed complaints leading to his arrest after receiving public reports that Mongkol was misleading others on Facebook about his status.
The OAG said its initial investigation revealed that Mongkol had been a personal adviser to a director of the OAG’s investigation department in 2022, but held no official position.
The OAG filed its first complaint against Mongkol on January 5 at the Taling Chan police station, yet the suspect posted photographs of himself in the khaki and white uniforms on Facebook and Instagram several times until the OAG filed an additional police complaint on March 20.
Police, however, were only granted an arrest warrant on June 20 by the Taling Chan Criminal Court and managed to track him down on July 25. Mongkol has been released on bail and will be interrogated on Tuesday.