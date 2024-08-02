Over 1,600 illegal items seized from 11 Chinese supermarkets in Bangkok

Eleven Chinese supermarkets in Bangkok were found to be selling products that do not meet legal requirements in a joint operation led by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday.

FDA representatives together with officials from the Consumer Protection Police Division and the Health Department of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration searched 11 Chinese supermarkets in four districts of the capital, namely Samphanthawong, Lak Si, Bueng Kum, and Huay Khwang, following complaints that they might be violating safety standard and health-related laws.

Officials found 1,665 items from 58 types of products that either do not have Thai labels or FDA product numbers, or display the product labels incorrectly, FDA deputy secretary-general Weerachai Nolwachai, said.

These violations are punishable by a maximum fine of 30,000 baht under the Food Act of 1979, he said, adding that charges against owners of these supermarkets have been filed with police.

Weerachai warned consumers not to buy products that do not have Thai labels and FDA product numbers, as the ingredients and product origin cannot be checked. He also urged the public to check the labels and packaging of the products for damage or irregularities thoroughly before making a purchase.

Complaints regarding food and health products can be submitted to E-mail: [email protected], Line: @FDAThai, Facebook: FDAThai, or by contacting FDA hotline 1556.