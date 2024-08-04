Two foreigners injured as Chiang Mai airport ceiling panels fall

A section of a ceiling panel at the outbound passenger building of the Chiang Mai International Airport fell and injured two foreign passengers on Saturday morning, the airport authorities said.

The officials said a Dutch boy suffered a minor injury on the back of one of his hands while a Chinese girl suffered a 5-centimetre-long cut on her head that needed stitches.

Following the accident, Wing Cdr Ronnakorn Chalermsaenyakorn, director of the Chiang Mai airport, rushed to meet the two injured children and oversaw efforts to help them.

The Chinese girl was rushed to a private hospital in Chiang Mai province where she received stitches for her wound before she and her family returned to the airport to travel to Hat Yai International Airport.