Survey reveals heart of Thai motherhood lies in their child’s tummy

Results of a recent survey conducted by the Culture Ministry and Suan Dusit Poll show how Thai children and youth perceive Mother’s Day.

The survey, released on Monday, sampled 20,520 respondents and found that the most common phrases from their mothers are "Are you hungry? Have you eaten yet?" (55.54%) and "Take good care of yourself" (49.46%).

In response to their mother’s kindness, 78.17% said they would look after their mothers, while 58.86% committed themselves to working or studying hard.

As for Mother’s Day plans, 54.08% said they would present jasmine flowers and seek blessings from their mother. Family gatherings and meals with their mother were cited by 52.34%, while 35.58% said they would participate in public service activities.

The survey also showed that 61.20% of respondents view Mother's Day as an opportunity to show appreciation to their mothers, and 54.27% associate the day with the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

Additionally, 36.06% said they were influenced by famous mother-daughter pairs from the entertainment and sports industries.

Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol noted that many respondents have embraced the teachings of the Queen Mother and the current queen, particularly in terms of compassion and social responsibility.

To commemorate Mother's Day, the Culture Ministry in partnership with Siam Paragon Shopping Centre and other organisations, is showcasing Prapatra Boromarajineenat ("The Queen's Fabric") until August 18. The event also features the sale of cultural products, art demonstrations and fashion shows celebrating contemporary Thai fabrics.

