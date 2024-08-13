Srettha surviving court ruling will be better for economy: FTI

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) estimates that investors’ confidence will improve if the Constitutional Court spares Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in the case regarding his removal tomorrow (August 14).

“Investors want to see stability in Thai politics. If the PM remains in office after tomorrow, that means all the policies carried out so far can continue moving forward,” FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said on Monday.

A group of 40 senators submitted a petition to the court asking for Srettha’s removal from office for allegedly violating the charter and ethical standards by appointing ex-lawyer Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister in the last Cabinet reshuffle.

The senators alleged that Srettha had appointed Pichit despite knowing that he was once jailed for six months for allegedly trying to bribe Supreme Court officials and was thus not qualified as per the charter to become a minister.

Kriengkrai pointed out that the investors’ confidence was shaken earlier this month when the Constitutional Court dissolved the Move Forward Party on August 7 and banned 11 party executives from politics.

The party that won most MP seats in the May 2023 general election was found guilty of violating the Political Party Act due to its campaign on amending Section 112 of the Penal Code, or lese majesté law.