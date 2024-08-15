Thailand halves number of teen mothers, sets more ambitious goal

Through extensive campaigns on sexual well-being at the community level over the past decade, Thailand has successfully brought down the number of teenage mothers (aged 15-19) by half, the Public Health Ministry has announced, as it embarks on a more ambitious goal.
Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Wednesday that births in women aged 15-19 years in 2023 was 21 cases per 1,000 female population in this age group, down from 53.4 cases per 1,000 female population recorded in 2012.
Speaking at the national sexual well-being conference on Wednesday, Somsak highlighted the ministry's policies under the concept “Strong Community for Healthy Sexuality”, which aim to reduce teen childbirths, one of the indicators under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
“We have set a new goal of less than 15 teen childbirths per 1,000 female population aged 15-19 by the year 2027 and are also promoting quality births and upbringing of children by young mothers to ensure they contribute a quality population to society,” he said.
Somsak said the ministry’s urgent mission is to reduce sexually transmitted diseases among teenagers, especially syphilis, which has risen to 91.2 cases per 100,000 population in 2023 from just 27.9 in 2018.
The ministry aims to extend its campaigns to educate teenagers of the danger of STDs, as well as urge them to use condoms while having sex to prevent diseases and unwanted pregnancy, he said.
Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, chief executive officer of Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said ThaiHealth has been coordinating with the Public Health Ministry and related partners since 2005 to promote sexual well-being at the community level to establish positive attitudes toward sex and reduce STDs and teen pregnancy.
ThaiHealth also pushed for the enactment of the Act for Prevention and Solution of Adolescent Pregnancy Problem of 2016, as well as the amendment of sections 301 and 305 of the Criminal Code to allow safe termination of pregnancy, he added.
“Thailand is in a challenging period. We need to equip young people with the skills to prevent and refuse unwanted sexual activity and delay becoming parents while still in school,” Pongthep stressed. “Society and communities must also help in providing sexual health knowledge and related services, as well as maintain a non-judgmental and supportive attitude in cases of unwanted pregnancies so teenagers can choose a suitable solution.”