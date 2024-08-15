Thailand halves number of teen mothers, sets more ambitious goal

Through extensive campaigns on sexual well-being at the community level over the past decade, Thailand has successfully brought down the number of teenage mothers (aged 15-19) by half, the Public Health Ministry has announced, as it embarks on a more ambitious goal.

Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said on Wednesday that births in women aged 15-19 years in 2023 was 21 cases per 1,000 female population in this age group, down from 53.4 cases per 1,000 female population recorded in 2012.

Speaking at the national sexual well-being conference on Wednesday, Somsak highlighted the ministry's policies under the concept “Strong Community for Healthy Sexuality”, which aim to reduce teen childbirths, one of the indicators under the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“We have set a new goal of less than 15 teen childbirths per 1,000 female population aged 15-19 by the year 2027 and are also promoting quality births and upbringing of children by young mothers to ensure they contribute a quality population to society,” he said.

Somsak said the ministry’s urgent mission is to reduce sexually transmitted diseases among teenagers, especially syphilis, which has risen to 91.2 cases per 100,000 population in 2023 from just 27.9 in 2018.

The ministry aims to extend its campaigns to educate teenagers of the danger of STDs, as well as urge them to use condoms while having sex to prevent diseases and unwanted pregnancy, he said.