Bangkok to host Thailand International Game Showcase

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, he reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to promoting its gaming industry globally.

A key step in this strategy is the inaugural Thailand International Game Showcase (TGIS), taking place from August 30 to September 1 at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM.

In line with government policies, the Culture Ministry is prioritising the use of Thai soft power, including arts, culture, traditions, food, and folk wisdom, to stimulate the economy and attract tourists and investors worldwide.

“Soft power is our cultural capital, capable of generating value and a positive image for the country. We aim to use it to promote our creative economy, which has great potential. Income will be generated not only from tourism but also from the entertainment industry, encompassing films, dramas, series, documentaries, animation and games," Prasop explained.

He added that the gaming industry is a prime example of how Thailand can leverage this to create jobs, generate income and showcase Thai creativity.

The TGIS will feature a range of activities, including board games, PC and mobile games, networking opportunities for developers, esports competitions, cosplay, and a gaming seminar. The event is expected to draw 50,000 visitors and generate 70 million baht.

Prasop extended an open invitation to gamers, developers, investors and the general public to attend the free event.

“We want to create a platform where everyone can come together and experience the exciting world of gaming,” he said.

The TGIS is part of the government’s broader strategy to support the creative industries and position Thailand as a global cultural hub.