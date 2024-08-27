Authorities brace for impacts of 2024 flooding

Thai authorities are implementing measures and adjusting strategies in case the ongoing flood situation in different parts of Thailand worsens, although the Finance Minister believes it will not be as bad as the great flood of 2011.

Pichai Chunhavajira, acting Deputy Prime Minister Finance Minister, said on Monday that the floods this year should be less severe than those of 2011 in terms of economic impact. He expressed confidence that the authorities would be able to prevent the floodwaters from spreading into residential and economic zones.

He added that the Finance Ministry would ask banks to prepare aid packages for flood victims, such as soft loans and debt moratorium periods for 3-6 months.

The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) reported on Monday that the Irrigation Department was increasing discharge rates of dams and water reservoirs in the northern provinces to drain water massed in Chiang Rai, Phayao and Phrae provinces.

Meanwhile, officials also opened the water gates of canals in Sukhothai province to prevent the water flowing through the province into the central region and overflowing and flooding residential areas, it said.

The office reported that major dams connected to the Chao Phraya basins are still capable of accepting more water from the north. As of Monday (August 26), the Bhumibol Dam in Tak province is 45% full, the Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit is 71% full, the Khwae Noi Bamrung Daen Dam in Phitsanulok is 38% full, and the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lopburi is 30% full.