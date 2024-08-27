Thai embassies lack vital info on new digital nomad visa: report

In his article published in Pattaya Mail on Sunday, Barry Kenyon said the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur was the only mission that had the most comprehensive information on DTV. However, the checklist provided by this embassy includes additional requirements that go well beyond TAT’s guidelines.

For instance, it requires applicants to show proof of a Thai condominium rental or property lease for at least six months. Digital nomads are also required to provide a copy of their employment contract or business licence authenticated by the embassy of their employers’ country. They must also show bank statements with a balance of at least 500,000 baht (about US$14,000) or more, Kenyon said.

He added that some Thai embassies, like those in Laos and Sri Lanka, have listed registration fees, but have not provided detailed information.

Larger embassies, like those in Washington DC and London, have shared basic guidelines from TAT, but say that additional details may be required.

Worse still, he said, the Thai embassy in Cambodia is currently waiting for the online systems to be updated before it can process DTV applications.

Kenyon noted that the procedure of getting DTV to stay in Thailand for cultural activities like learning muay thai, cooking or the Thai language, is also changing. According to the TAT guidelines, the applicant must supply a letter of acceptance from the institution, which must be registered with the Thai Department of Education. Some embassies also require proof of income over the past six months.

The DTV was introduced in July this year as part of the government’s many measures to boost the economy. The base cost of a DTV is 10,000 baht, but most embassies add an additional surcharge. Once paid, the fee is non-refundable. Applicants with a history of overstaying in Thailand may be denied a long-stay visa.

