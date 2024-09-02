Auspicious Thai licence plates bring windfall of over 60 million baht

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has earned 61 million baht by auctioning off 49 special licence plates that display auspicious words like “success” and “windfall”.
Jirut Wisaljit, DLT director-general, said the auction on Saturday drew interest from many motorists and department successfully sold 49 licence plates with Thai words believed to make the owners lucky or successful.
Licence plates in Thailand display a combination of Thai alphabets and numbers, but the department has created special licence plates with lucky Thai words to raise cash for the Road Safety Fund.
Jirut said this was the eighth auction of special licence plates held by his department, adding that the top five licence plates to earn the most in the auction were:
Jirut added that several other licence plates went for more’
than 1 million baht each, including Sati 9999 (Conscience 9999) which was sold for 1.98 million baht, Mungkorn 5 (Dragon 5) for 1.7 million baht and Kusol 9999 (Merit 9999) for 1.53 million baht.
Jirut added that these special plates were especially designed and were not embossed like normal licence plates. He added that they can be transferred or inherited.
The Road Safety Fund has been carrying out campaigns to make Thailand’s roads safer. The fund also pays for wheelchairs or life-supporting tools for people injured in road accidents, Jirut said.