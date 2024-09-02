Auspicious Thai licence plates bring windfall of over 60 million baht

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has earned 61 million baht by auctioning off 49 special licence plates that display auspicious words like “success” and “windfall”.

Jirut Wisaljit, DLT director-general, said the auction on Saturday drew interest from many motorists and department successfully sold 49 licence plates with Thai words believed to make the owners lucky or successful.

Licence plates in Thailand display a combination of Thai alphabets and numbers, but the department has created special licence plates with lucky Thai words to raise cash for the Road Safety Fund.