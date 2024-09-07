Foreign Ministry urges caution from Thai citizens in Vietnam, China

Nikorndej Balankura, director-general of the Department of Information and spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said that the powerful storm had caused significant disruption in both countries, with heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

According to local news reports on Typhoon Yagi, the Vietnam National Hydrological Forecast Centre has issued a severe weather warning for the country's northern and central regions. Authorities have ordered the evacuation of residents in vulnerable areas, and several airports have been temporarily closed.

"Thai citizens are advised to check with airlines and airports for the latest flight information," according to a statement from the Thai Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, in China, train, boat, and flight services have been suspended in Hainan province. Schools in southern China have also been closed due to inclement weather. There have been reports of injuries and property damage, but no significant casualties or foreign casualties have been reported.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said that the Thai embassy in Hanoi and the consulate-general in Guangzhou are closely monitoring the situation and urging Thai citizens to follow local authorities' instructions.

Thai citizens can contact emergency hotlines (090-454-4800 and 090-611-8188) or the Guangzhou Metropolitan Police Department (86) 188-1938-6190 and (86) 188-1938-6191.

