Thai digital industry performs strongly

The report showed that, despite global economic headwinds, the software sector outperformed, growing by 12.80% and reaching a value of 215.19 billion baht.

Kasititorn Pooparadai, DEPA senior executive vice-president, highlighted the sector's remarkable performance, attributing it to increased investments in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

"These investments are crucial for organisations seeking to gain a competitive edge and align with global trends. Furthermore, technologies addressing sustainability have played a pivotal role in driving this growth," she said.

Meanwhile, the digital services sector also demonstrated strong performance, expanding by 9.28% to reach 307.63 billion baht. This growth was largely fuelled by surging demand across various sub-sectors, including e-retail, e-logistics, and financial technology.

Notably, the health technology and educational technology sub-sectors exhibited extraordinary growth rates of 85.71% and 82.26% respectively albeit from smaller base values.

Furthermore, the hardware and smart-devices industry, while experiencing more modest growth at 1.76%, still achieved a substantial value of 1.46 trillion baht. The sector benefited from a significant 52.68% increase in smart device imports, reaching 176.46 billion baht.

However, Associate Professor Thanachart Numnonda, IMC Institute director, cautioned that the global economic slowdown, impacting consumer purchasing power – especially in the consumer electronics sector – may limit further growth in this industry.