Eastern Bangkok to pilot pedestrian and cyclist haven

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has unveiled plans to turn the eastern districts of Phra Khanong and Bang Na into a pedestrian-friendly zone where people can leave cars at home and enjoy walking, running and biking instead.
The plan was unveiled by deputy BMA governor Tavida Kamolvej during a brainstorming seminar held at the Ban Jirayu-Poonsup Library on Soi Sukhumvit 101/1 in Phra Khanong on Sunday.
The seminar was part of the Walk-Ride-Run campaign organised by the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC) of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture in collaboration with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).
Tavida noted that the two districts have solid public transport infrastructure, including rail lines, giving residents easy access to all services without the need for cars.
As a result, the BMA will develop the two districts as a walk-run-ride pilot zone as part of its efforts to make the city more liveable.
She said the idea was to encourage residents to get outside and do activities together, creating a “Good Walk” zone of Bangkok.
On Sunday, the UDDC and ThaiHealth showcased the zone’s potential by holding walking, biking, and running activities from 7am to 10.30am, inviting people to exercise for health.
All three activities began and ended at the library.
The walkers strolled a 2-kilometre route past the Ket Phairoh Community, Iam Sombat Market, Wat Khachornsiri, two mosques, Wat Pak Bor, Wat Mahabut and Suan Ploen Phakhanong Park, before arriving back at the library.
The biking activity saw cyclists ride a 20km route that featured Wat Watchiratham Sathit, Wat Mahabut, Suan Ploen Phakhanong Park, True Digital Park, Wat Bang Na Nok Pier, and Wat Thammongkol.
The runners completed a 12km circular route, heading south to Udomsuk Road, then returning to Sukhumvit Road before heading down Sanphawut Road to the riverside at Wat Bang Na Nok Pier, True Digital Park, Wat Thammongkol and the library.