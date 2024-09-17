Eastern Bangkok to pilot pedestrian and cyclist haven

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has unveiled plans to turn the eastern districts of Phra Khanong and Bang Na into a pedestrian-friendly zone where people can leave cars at home and enjoy walking, running and biking instead.

The plan was unveiled by deputy BMA governor Tavida Kamolvej during a brainstorming seminar held at the Ban Jirayu-Poonsup Library on Soi Sukhumvit 101/1 in Phra Khanong on Sunday.

The seminar was part of the Walk-Ride-Run campaign organised by the Urban Design and Development Centre (UDDC) of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Architecture in collaboration with the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).