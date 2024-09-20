Nation Group delivers relief bags to flood-ravaged Nong Khai

The Nation Group delivered 1,500 relief bags and drinking water to residents in Nong Khai province, which was inundated after the Mekong River broke its banks.

A team led by Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan arrived at Nong Khai City Hall on Friday, where a coordination centre has been set up for accepting donations.

Under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign, relief supplies will be distributed to victims in five districts, with priority given to Tha Bo and Si Chiang Mai districts, which are hardest hit.