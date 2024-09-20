Nation Group delivers relief bags to flood-ravaged Nong Khai

The Nation Group delivered 1,500 relief bags and drinking water to residents in Nong Khai province, which was inundated after the Mekong River broke its banks.
A team led by Nation TV deputy editor-in-chief Wichatorn Wongphan arrived at Nong Khai City Hall on Friday, where a coordination centre has been set up for accepting donations.
Under the “Nation Pun Namjai” (Kindness from Nation Group) campaign, relief supplies will be distributed to victims in five districts, with priority given to Tha Bo and Si Chiang Mai districts, which are hardest hit.
Nong Khai governor Sompop Smitasiri reported that the water level in the Mekong River has started to recede, with many districts now focusing on cleaning up flood-affected areas. He also emphasised the need for continued assistance in areas where water levels remain high.
Provincial authorities are closely monitoring the approaching Tropical Storm Soulik, which is expected to bring heavy rain to Thailand until Monday, he said, adding that he was grateful for all the support provided.
Monnipa Kovitsirikul, chairperson of Nong Khai’s Thai Chamber of Commerce, said other branches of the agency nationwide are also lending a helping hand.
Mongkol Chulathat, chairman of the Ubon Ratchathani chapter of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, expressed solidarity with Nong Khai, saying his province had also been hit with floods before. He also pledged to deliver relief supplies to residents in Nong Khai and other provinces near the Mekong River.
Prawat Norkaew, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce for Amnat Charoen and Off-Roaders Federation of Thailand, has organised the delivery of relief bags to affected areas in Nong Khai using off-road vehicles.
“Every time we off-roaders go out to help people, we feel honoured and delighted that we can alleviate their suffering,” he said, adding that the federation will continue helping.