Insurgents fled to Malaysia after Hala Bala attack: military

Security sources reported that the insurgents responsible for bomb and arson attacks on buildings in Narathiwat’s Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday had fled across the border to Malaysia.
The military sources said on Monday that the group, led by insurgent leader Manso Puteh, is wanted under multiple arrest warrants for armed attacks in the deep South.
This information emerged following an inspection of the attack site by Maj-General Chalermporn Chamkhiew, commander of the Narathiwat Taskforce. He led the joint team of police and military officers, including bomb experts, to the scene at the sanctuary in Weng district’s tambon Loh Jude.
Chalermporn said the insurgents had detonated three homemade bombs, destroying the sanctuary’s office building and setting fire to three staff residences. One bomb was used to force open a safe containing 10 shotguns, and the attackers tied up the four staff members before fleeing with the firearms.
He said the first bomb was detonated at 10.03am on Saturday and another two at 11am on Sunday, which completely demolished the office building.
Bomb experts collected shrapnel and digital timers from the scene on Monday to check for fingerprints. Chalermpon noted that the bombs were triggered by a timing device before the insurgents stormed in to steal the weapons.
The Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary, dubbed the “Amazon of Asean”, straddles Yala and Narathiwat provinces, and is home to various wild animals. Hala Bala is also a habitat of up to 10 hornbill species, who arrive seasonally in large flocks.