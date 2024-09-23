Insurgents fled to Malaysia after Hala Bala attack: military

Security sources reported that the insurgents responsible for bomb and arson attacks on buildings in Narathiwat’s Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary on Sunday had fled across the border to Malaysia.

The military sources said on Monday that the group, led by insurgent leader Manso Puteh, is wanted under multiple arrest warrants for armed attacks in the deep South.

This information emerged following an inspection of the attack site by Maj-General Chalermporn Chamkhiew, commander of the Narathiwat Taskforce. He led the joint team of police and military officers, including bomb experts, to the scene at the sanctuary in Weng district’s tambon Loh Jude.