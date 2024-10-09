Thailand seeks Laos cooperation to boost exports to Vietnam, China

The move is expected to significantly increase bilateral trade between Thailand and Laos, reaching US$11 billion by 2025.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan requested a bilateral meeting with Lao Minister of Industry and Trade Malaythong Kommasith in Vientiane on Tuesday. The two ministers discussed ways to reopen closed border crossings and streamline border procedures.

“Thailand is keen to see a relaxation of measures for Thai trucks passing through Laos, particularly for the transportation of fruits to China. We are also eager to accelerate negotiations for the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement,” Pichai said.

Laos, in turn, expressed its willingness to support Thailand’s efforts and to increase its own exports of agricultural products to the Kingdom. The two countries agreed to hold a meeting on the cooperation plan between their respective ministries of Commerce and Industry.

Minister Pichai also congratulated Laos on its successful chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024, noting the strong trade and investment ties between the two countries.

“Thailand has been Laos’ top trading partner for many years. This visit provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen our bilateral relationship,” he said.