All about coffee: underlining the importance of cafés

His comments come ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Café Show 2024, scheduled for October 24-27 at Hall EH103-104 Bitec Bang Na.
This annual event, now in its 18th year, will see over 150 leading companies from China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Thailand showcasing their products and services under the “Total Cafe Solution” concept.
Data from the Smart Centre for the Food Industry and the Food Institute reveals a remarkable 15% annual growth in domestic coffee consumption, with the average Thai now consuming 300 cups per year.
This translates to a market value exceeding 64.5 billion baht.
Notably, “out-of-home” coffee consumption accounts for approximately 20 billion baht, indicating significant room for further growth in both domestic consumption and coffee exports.
A one-stop shop for café needs
Kavin emphasised the increasing confidence in Thailand's coffee market, evidenced by the continuous expansion of existing cafe chains.
This year's show reflects this optimism, designed as a comprehensive platform for negotiating business deals in coffee drinks, bakery, ice cream, tea, and chocolate.
The event will offer a “Total Café Solution" for manufacturers, importers, and distributors. Visitors can expect to find a wide range of products and services, including:
Kavin highlighted the show's appeal to both new and established entrepreneurs looking to refine their businesses.
Beyond product offerings, the event boasts nearly 50 activities in collaboration with government agencies, associations, and industry experts. These workshops and seminars aim to equip participants with new skills and knowledge, including:
Sustainability and community focus
The ASEAN Café Show prioritises sustainability across environmental, economic, and social aspects. This is reflected in:
The event is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors from more than 30 countries and generate a turnover exceeding 500 million baht. Visitors who pre-register online will receive a free 3-hour parking pass.
Kavin concluded by noting the international interest in this year's show, reflecting the growing appeal of the Thai coffee market. He also underscored the event's role in supporting the café sector, promoting career development, and contributing to the overall economic stability of Thailand.