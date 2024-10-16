All about coffee: underlining the importance of cafés

His comments come ahead of the upcoming ASEAN Café Show 2024, scheduled for October 24-27 at Hall EH103-104 Bitec Bang Na.

This annual event, now in its 18th year, will see over 150 leading companies from China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, and Thailand showcasing their products and services under the “Total Cafe Solution” concept.

Data from the Smart Centre for the Food Industry and the Food Institute reveals a remarkable 15% annual growth in domestic coffee consumption, with the average Thai now consuming 300 cups per year.

This translates to a market value exceeding 64.5 billion baht.

Notably, “out-of-home” coffee consumption accounts for approximately 20 billion baht, indicating significant room for further growth in both domestic consumption and coffee exports.

A one-stop shop for café needs

Kavin emphasised the increasing confidence in Thailand's coffee market, evidenced by the continuous expansion of existing cafe chains.

This year's show reflects this optimism, designed as a comprehensive platform for negotiating business deals in coffee drinks, bakery, ice cream, tea, and chocolate.

The event will offer a “Total Café Solution" for manufacturers, importers, and distributors. Visitors can expect to find a wide range of products and services, including: