Chiang Mai aims to remove over 30,000 tonnes of garbage by October-end

The Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) expects to get rid of over 30,000 tonnes of garbage left behind by flooding by the end of October as part of its attempt to clean up the northern tourist province.

Although the floodwaters from several provinces in Northern Thailand since last month have already subsided, provincial officials still need to fix damaged facilities as well as deal with huge piles of garbage, mostly flood-damaged furniture, bedding and clothes from people’s homes.

The PAO said on Friday that it had been using a 62-rai (9.92 hectares) public park in Muang district as a temporary dumping site for garbage trucks to bring all the waste from around the city to one single location.

The garbage will be sorted and disposed of according to safety and health standards. The operation started on October 10 and is expected to finish by the end of this month, said PAO chairman Pichai Lertpongadisorn.

He added that the park was donated to the PAO by the State Railway of Thailand to develop into a fully-equipped public park, but the project has been put on hold due to the flooding.