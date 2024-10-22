Chinese man arrested for allegedly robbing compatriots in Bangkok

Police are continuing to hunt for three or four more suspects in Saturday’s robbery.

Police said Bu and his accomplices were armed with guns and allegedly robbed Xie Chuanqi and Xi Chuangfa at their Engage Property Land Co Ltd.

The two businessmen filed a complaint with police that the robbers took cash of 3.2 million baht from their office and kidnapped them, demanding a ransom from their relatives. All in all, they said, the robbers made off with 12 million baht.

The two said after the robbers got the money, they released the two on Kaset-Nawamin road.

Bu was handed over to the Sutthisan police station for action in the robbery case.

