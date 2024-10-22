Chinese man arrested for allegedly robbing compatriots in Bangkok

Police have arrested a Chinese man for allegedly robbing two Chinese businessmen in Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district of 12 million baht.
Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of the Immigration Division 2, said Liu Bu was arrested Monday night while going through immigration to board a plane at Suvarnabhumi International Airport for Phnom Penh.
Choengron said after the robbery in Huai Kwang on Saturday, police learned the identity of Liu Bu and put him on the “watch out for” system of the immigration database, which allowed him to be detected before leaving the airport.
Police are continuing to hunt for three or four more suspects in Saturday’s robbery.
Police said Bu and his accomplices were armed with guns and allegedly robbed Xie Chuanqi and Xi Chuangfa at their Engage Property Land Co Ltd.
The two businessmen filed a complaint with police that the robbers took cash of 3.2 million baht from their office and kidnapped them, demanding a ransom from their relatives. All in all, they said, the robbers made off with 12 million baht.
The two said after the robbers got the money, they released the two on Kaset-Nawamin road.
Bu was handed over to the Sutthisan police station for action in the robbery case.