Violence erupts in Deep South as deadline on Tak Bai case nears

Three violent attacks were carried out in Pattani and Narathiwat Wednesday evening and early Thursday in what are suspected to be symbolic attacks related to the Tak Bai massacre case, the statute of limitations on which is due to expire on Friday.

The first attack happened in Tambon Chalerm of Narathiwat’s Rangae district on Wednesday evening.

Police said three patrol troops were injured when insurgents detonated a homemade bomb planted in a drainage sewer under the road between Ban Kujing Luepah and Ban Bango Luhboh villages.

The explosion blew a hole in the road one metre deep and two metres wide.