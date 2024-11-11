Bad vibes: Feng shui master arrested for alleged 86m fraud

Pathum Thani police arrested a self-described “feng shui master” on Monday after customers complained he swindled them out of millions for fake sacred items and rituals.

Thanawat Jiracharoenwet, who operates under the name “Master Od” and owns the Tili Huangjui company, was nabbed at his house in northern Bangkok by Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers.

Police searched the house for evidence and detained Thanawat pending further investigation.

His arrest came after 28 people lodged complaints last week, claiming he had deceived them into paying over 86 million baht for bogus feng shui rituals and items.