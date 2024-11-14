DSI arrests six over romance scams causing over 50m baht in damage

Police have arrested four Thai nationals and two Nigerian men for allegedly running romance scams and using mule accounts to funnel money to foreign criminal gangs.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said on Thursday that the arrests were part of the “Black Horse Down” operation, which was launched in October after it received complaints. So far, the gang has scammed people out of more than 50 million baht, a statement from the department said.

The Criminal Court issued eight arrest warrants, which led to police raids in five sites in Bangkok on October 8 and arrested five suspects, including three Thai women, one Thai man and a Nigerian man.

On Wednesday, the DSI’s Foreign Affairs and International Crimes Office learned that the sixth suspect, a Nigerian man identified as Christian (surname withheld), was in the custody of Immigration Police for visa violations. The DSI took over the case and arranged for the suspect’s transfer to its facilities.