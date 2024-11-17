Malaysian singer treated fairly, Corrections Department says

Wan Norsahidah Azlin binti Wan Ismail, 28, and five fellow Malaysians are being detained at Narathiwat Provincial Prison for allegedly bringing 6,060 methamphetamine pills across the border on November 4.
The other suspects were identified as Mohamad Alif bin Deraman, 32; Mohamad Affendi bin Ahmad, 34; Nur Aida binti Mamat, 32; Eridieka bin Mohd Noor, 31; and Zuhaira Nasrin, 25.
The suspects have been charged with having meth pills in their possession with the intent to sell and consume them. Two suspects, Noor and Nasim, were also charged with unlawful entry, as their passports did not have an entry stamp.
The statement was posted on the Corrections Department's Facebook page, saying that the department is well aware of and respects Islamic rights, duties and customs.
“Key measures are in place for Muslim inmates to practise as many of their religious duties as good prison practice allows,” the statement said.
These include providing halal foods that meet with dietary and nutritional needs of inmates, facilitating prayer, allowing late-night meals during Ramadan, and encouraging study of Islamic principles.
The statement affirmed that the department encourages foreign inmates to contact their loved ones, families, reputable friends, and diplomatic or consular representatives of the state to which they belong, both in-person and virtually.
Meanwhile, Nation TV reported that Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong went to Narathiwat Provincial Prison on Sunday to oversee inmate treatment and clarify prison standards for Thai and foreign media.