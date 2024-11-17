Malaysian singer treated fairly, Corrections Department says

Wan Norsahidah Azlin binti Wan Ismail, 28, and five fellow Malaysians are being detained at Narathiwat Provincial Prison for allegedly bringing 6,060 methamphetamine pills across the border on November 4.

The other suspects were identified as Mohamad Alif bin Deraman, 32; Mohamad Affendi bin Ahmad, 34; Nur Aida binti Mamat, 32; Eridieka bin Mohd Noor, 31; and Zuhaira Nasrin, 25.

The suspects have been charged with having meth pills in their possession with the intent to sell and consume them. Two suspects, Noor and Nasim, were also charged with unlawful entry, as their passports did not have an entry stamp.