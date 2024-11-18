Downpours forecast for Southern Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department's weather advisory on Monday, the strengthening northeast monsoon is forecast to bring isolated heavy rains in the south of the country.

Typhoon Man-yi is currently sitting over the upper South China Sea, moving northwest at 25 kilometres an hour as of 4am. It is expected to affect Hainan, China on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 19-20) as a significantly degraded tropical storm.

While the department has confirmed that this storm will not affect Thailand, it is warning travellers to check the weather forecast before visiting Hainan and nearby areas.