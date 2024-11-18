Downpours forecast for Southern Thailand

According to the Thai Meteorological Department's weather advisory on Monday, the strengthening northeast monsoon is forecast to bring isolated heavy rains in the south of the country.
Typhoon Man-yi is currently sitting over the upper South China Sea, moving northwest at 25 kilometres an hour as of 4am. It is expected to affect Hainan, China on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 19-20) as a significantly degraded tropical storm.
While the department has confirmed that this storm will not affect Thailand, it is warning travellers to check the weather forecast before visiting Hainan and nearby areas.
Meanwhile, the strengthening northeast monsoon over the South of Thailand will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains there from Wednesday to Sunday (November 20-24).
“People in the South should beware of heavy to very heavy rains and accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially in the foothills near the waterways and the lowland areas,” the department warned.
Strong waves are forecast in the Gulf of Thailand of one to two metres and above in thundershowers. Waves in the Andaman Sea are forecast to be about one metre high, one to two metres offshore and above two metres in thundershowers.
“All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers,” the department said.