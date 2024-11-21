IconSiam says it had no role in ‘Rich Man’s Mu Kratha’ promotion

The riverfront IconSiam shopping mall on Thursday distanced itself from a controversial New Year countdown promotion one of its tenants was offering.

The Mu Kratha Khon Ruay (Rich Man’s Mu Kratha) branch in the riverside mall sparked outrage when it posted a message on IconSiam’s Facebook page inviting people to have a glamourous countdown dinner.

Offering five packages costing between 11,999++ and 59,999++, the post said patrons could enjoy fireworks over the Chao Phraya River while enjoying Thai-style shabu.