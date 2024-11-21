IconSiam says it had no role in ‘Rich Man’s Mu Kratha’ promotion

The riverfront IconSiam shopping mall on Thursday distanced itself from a controversial New Year countdown promotion one of its tenants was offering.
The Mu Kratha Khon Ruay (Rich Man’s Mu Kratha) branch in the riverside mall sparked outrage when it posted a message on IconSiam’s Facebook page inviting people to have a glamourous countdown dinner.
Offering five packages costing between 11,999++ and 59,999++, the post said patrons could enjoy fireworks over the Chao Phraya River while enjoying Thai-style shabu.
Thai netizens, however, said the meals were far too expensive and many suspected the post was only made to attract attention.
After the post went viral, IconSiam announced that it had nothing to do with the post and that it had been posted by the tenant.
It said that the tenant was told to remove the post and has been reprimanded for using the mall’s logo without permission, causing people to wrongly believe the promotion was initiated by IconSiam.
The post had been removed as of press time.