Thailand banks on affordable solar power to ease price burden on citizens

A technological breakthrough could help alleviate the rising cost of electricity for Thais, the Ministry of Energy has said.

Energy Minister Peerapan Salirathavibhaga announced on Wednesday that the ministry had successfully developed an affordable prototype of a solar power system equipment, set to be released to the public next year.

During a visit to the Electrical and Electronic Products Testing Centre at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the minister witnessed the successful testing of an inverter, a crucial component of solar power generation systems. He also toured the electromagnetic testing laboratory and the battery testing laboratory.

Peerapan explained that the ministry’s initiative to reduce electricity costs involves two key strategies: amending the law to streamline the installation of solar power systems on rooftops and providing affordable solar power equipment to the public.