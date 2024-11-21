Thailand banks on affordable solar power to ease price burden on citizens

A technological breakthrough could help alleviate the rising cost of electricity for Thais, the Ministry of Energy has said.
Energy Minister Peerapan Salirathavibhaga announced on Wednesday that the ministry had successfully developed an affordable prototype of a solar power system equipment, set to be released to the public next year.
During a visit to the Electrical and Electronic Products Testing Centre at the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), the minister witnessed the successful testing of an inverter, a crucial component of solar power generation systems. He also toured the electromagnetic testing laboratory and the battery testing laboratory.
Peerapan explained that the ministry’s initiative to reduce electricity costs involves two key strategies: amending the law to streamline the installation of solar power systems on rooftops and providing affordable solar power equipment to the public.
“Although we’re working to stabilise electricity tariffs at 4.18 baht per unit, we understand that high electricity bills remain a burden on many people. The long-term solution is to promote solar power through regulatory reforms and by providing affordable equipment,” he said.
The minister said that the current market price of solar equipment was quite high. To address this issue, the Ministry of Energy has been working on developing affordable solar roof systems. The prototype inverter, designed by renowned inventor Taweechai Kraiwong, is a significant step towards this goal.
The ministry aims to launch the sale of these affordable solar power products to the public in 2025, empowering individuals to reduce their reliance on traditional energy sources and lower their electricity bills.
“We are committed to delivering on our promises and making a tangible difference in the lives of our people. By providing affordable solar power solutions, we can help alleviate the financial burden of rising energy costs,” Peerapan said.