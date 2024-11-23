AOT to pay King Power THB193m to reacquire rented space at Suvarnabhumi

Airports of Thailand (AOT) has agreed to pay 193.08 million baht to King Power Suvarnabhumi Ltd (KPS) for the area it plans to acquire for the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport’s eastern passenger terminal, also known as the East Expansion project.

AOT, which operates Suvarnabhumi and five other airports, notified the Stock Exchange of Thailand of its board of directors’ decision on Friday.

The airport authority said it had asked KPS on July 30 to return the area at the Food Stop (formerly City Garden) on the eastern terminal’s second floor so it could start the construction for the expansion project.

KPS has a rental contract for the area for commercial purposes from September 28, 2020 to March 31, 2033.

The company had asked the AOT to allocate a commercial area within the domestic terminal of the same size as the Food Stop. However, AOT was unable to accept the request, as there is not enough space available in the terminal.